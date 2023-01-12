Pine Island Community Pool reopening Jan. 17

Lee County’s Pine Island Community Pool, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian due to damages, will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 and resume normal winter operating hours.

The hours of operation and schedule of programs can be found at www.leeparks.org /pools .

The Pine Island Community Pool was built in 1973, making it the first owned and operated aquatic facility of Lee County. It features six lanes, a diving area with a one meter springboard and a two flume water slide that is open year round. Lap lanes are provided for the lap swimmer and water aerobics are offered three days a week. Learn to Swim classes are offered throughout the year for all ages and abilities.

The pool is located at Phillips Park, 5675 Sesame Dr., Bokeelia. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for seniors and children under 18. For more information about Pine Island Pool call 239-283-2220 or visit www.leeparks.org/pools.

