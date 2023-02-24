FDLE issues alert to be aware of 'National Day of Hate' promoted in U.S. by antisemitic, other groups

In response to the recent harassment against Florida’s Jewish and faith-based communities by hate groups, and seeing coordinated efforts from a “National Day of Hate” on Saturday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida’s Fusion Center has distributed a statewide bulletin.

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. also reported stepping up vigilance and awareness for the weekend.

The FDLE is actively coordinating and increasing law enforcement presence to ensure any individual or group who criminally harasses or threatens violence against Florida’s faith-based community will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Violence, threats of violence and physical intimidation will not be tolerated against the Jewish community in Florida and has no place in our state," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. "Such actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. FDLE is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enhance response capabilities and ensure that Florida’s Jewish community is safe and well-supported.”

\While there are currently no known threats or protests planned in Florida over the weekend, there have been recent acts of violence toward the Jewish community, and residents are being asked to be vigilant and report suspicious activity. FDLE is in constant coordination and communication with local law enforcement, and will have a presence across the state to reinforce local law enforcement efforts.

Report suspicious activity to 855-FLA-SAFE or your local law enforcement agency. In an emergency, call 911.

FDLE and law enforcement partners across Florida are on full alert to ensure our communities are protected. FDLE will use the full weight of Florida law to ensure the safety of our Jewish and all faith-based communities against these hate groups.

The Jewish news web site YidInfo.com reported the following warning was delivered to Jewish residents of South Florida by police:

“During the past few weeks, a small number of known antisemitic, white supremacist, and neo-Nazi organizations have incited their supporters to take part in a 'National Day of Hate' this coming Saturday, Feb. 25.

"The occasion serves as an invitation to action for supporters to carry out in-person propaganda campaigns around the Nation.

"Anti-Semitic activities will likely involve physical protests, flyering, stickering, banner dropping, and vandalism.

“South Florida is home to two organizations supporting this endeavor, (The Goyim Defense League) and (National Socialist Movement)," YidInfo.com reported.

