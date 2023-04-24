© 2023 WGCU News
Public Affairs

Fire at Fort Myers Beach condo remains under investigation

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT
342507309_1285847272001827_420484244557602251_n.jpg
Fort Myers Beach Fire Department
/
Special to WGCU
A fire that damaged an unoccupied condo on Fort Myers Beach remains under investigation.

A fire that caused damage to an unoccupied condominium building along Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach Saturday remains under investigation.

Fort Myers Beach fire commissioner Ronald Fleming said no cause had been found yet for the fire.

The Bay to Beach condo complex is at 740 Estero Boulevard, about a quarter mile north of the Fort Myers Beach pier where the rooftop fire with copious smoke was reported around 12:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Beach fire
The Bay to Beach condo complex is at 740 Estero Boulevard, about a quarter mile north of the Fort Myers Beach pier where the rooftop fire with copious smoke was reported around 12:30 p.m.

The fire quickly escalated to a 3 alarm fire generating responses from Iona McGregor Fire District South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District Fort Myers Fire Department and Lee County Public Safety

The structure was not occupied and there were no reported injuries.

