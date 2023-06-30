Workshops planned to gather broadband Internet information
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will host in-person and virtual public workshops to hear directly from Florida residents about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities.
The workshops follow more than $226 million already awarded to expand broadband Internet in 53 counties, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses . Additional broadband Internet grant funding opportunities will become available this year, and the workshops will assist in informing local needs for a more connected economy to give Floridians access to vital telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.
Scheduled in-person and virtual public workshops:
IN-PERSON
COLLIER COUNTY
Date: Monday, July 10
Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Location: Collier County South Regional Library
8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005
Naples, 34113
VIRTUAL
Virtual Workshop #1
Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 10:30 – noon
Virtual Workshop #2
Date: Monday, July 24
Time: 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Virtual Workshop #3
Date: Wednesday, July 26
Time: 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Register for virtual workshops here.
These workshops will help inform Florida’s BEAD Five-Year Action Plan and Digital Adoption and Use Plan. Find more information on broadband public workshops here or email Broadband@DEO.MyFlorida.com with any of your specific questions.
