Workshops planned to gather broadband Internet information

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will host in-person and virtual public workshops to hear directly from Florida residents about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities.

The workshops follow more than $226 million already awarded to expand broadband Internet in 53 counties, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses . Additional broadband Internet grant funding opportunities will become available this year, and the workshops will assist in informing local needs for a more connected economy to give Floridians access to vital telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.

Scheduled in-person and virtual public workshops:

IN-PERSON

COLLIER COUNTY

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Collier County South Regional Library

8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005

Naples, 34113

VIRTUAL

Virtual Workshop #1

Date: Friday, July 14

Time: 10:30 – noon

Virtual Workshop #2

Date: Monday, July 24

Time: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #3

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Time: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Register for virtual workshops here.

These workshops will help inform Florida’s BEAD Five-Year Action Plan and Digital Adoption and Use Plan. Find more information on broadband public workshops here or email Broadband@DEO.MyFlorida.com with any of your specific questions.

