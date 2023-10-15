© 2023 WGCU News
Boil water notice - Legacy Gateway subdivision area

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT

A Water Main Break has been located near the neighborhood of Legacy Gateway.

A boil water notice has been issued for this area.

Residents in this area will be notified by utility personnel. Repair crews are on site working to fix the break as soon as possible.

At this time no other communities have been affected.

WGCU Staff
