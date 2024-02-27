Israeli survivors visit Naples temple

Four survivors of the October 7th attacks on a community in Israel came to Temple Shalom in Naples last week to tell their harrowing stories. More than 60 of their neighbors were killed, according to the group, when the terrorist group Hamas invaded the Kfar Azaa Kibbutz, near Gaza, and five are still being held hostage.

All four survivors described the terrifying day during which they lost loved ones, friends, and their community.

Lir Sossanna, 27, is one of the survivors who traveled to Naples. She describes the early morning attack.

“We woke up at 6:30, hearing the alarms. We heard loads of sounds that I’d never heard, including gunfire.”

Sosanna and her fellow survivors said they are not sure if peace will ever be possible in the area again.

“We really feel we don’t have a partner, we don’t have anyone to talk to on the other side,” she said.

Across Israel, about 1100 were killed in attacks that day.

After Oct. 7, Israel launched a counter-attack on Gaza that has killed at least 29,000 people.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.