Community Cooperative lists Mobile Food Pantry times, sites

The Community Cooperative March 2024 food pantry schedule has been released with locations spanning Lee County.

The Mobile Food Pantry provides nutritious meals to those in need at various locations throughout the month.

Community Cooperative is also happy to announce adding a new location at Presbyterian Apartments for upcoming mobile pantries. (Note: Please check the Community Cooperative websiteand social media pagesfor any updates or changes to the schedule.)

Date, time and locations:

Friday, March 1

North Fort Myers Regional Park; 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

To noon today.

Tuesday, March 5

Trafalgar Middle School; 2120 Trafalgar Pkwy, Cape Coral

4:30 -6 P.M.

Wednesday, March 6

VA Healthcare Center; 2489 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral *Use Corbett Road Entrance*

(For veterans and veteran families only)

9 -11 A.M.

Tuesday, March 12

Literacy Council Gulf Coast; 26820 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs

9:30 -11:30 A.M.

Wednesday, March 13

Cape Coral Technical College; 360 Santa Barbra Blvd N, Cape Coral

3-5 P.M.

Thursday, March 14

Presbyterian Apartments; 925 Virginia Ave, Fort Myers

10-noon

Friday, March 15

Pine Island United Methodist Church; 5701 Pine Island Rd, Bokeelia

10-11:30 A.M.

Monday, March 18

Mariner’s Landing; 2120 Carrell Rd, Fort Myers

10 A.M. -noon

Tuesday, March 19

Pine Manor Community Center; 5547 Tenth Ave, Fort Myers

10 P.M. -noon

Wednesday, March 20

VA Healthcare Center; 2489 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral

(For veterans and veteran families only)

9-11 A.M.

Thursday, March 21

Lehigh Senior High School; 901 Gunnery Rd. N, Lehigh Acres

3-5 P.M.

Tuesday, March 26

Veterans Park Lehigh Acres; 55 Homestead Rd. S, Lehigh Acres

3-5 P.M.

Wednesday, March 27

North Fort Myers High School; 5000 Orange Grove Blvd, North Fort Myers

3-5 P.M.

Thursday, March 28

Island Coast High School; 2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral

3-4:30 P.M.

About Community Cooperative

Since 1984, Community Cooperative has worked to effectively eliminate hunger and homelessness in southwest Florida while simultaneously inspiring and supporting sustained positive change in its clients by delivering innovative food, education, and social service programs. With a dedicated team of volunteers, board of directors and staff, Community Cooperative stays committed to its core responsibility to collect and distribute resources through a strong and viable network of community partners. Community Cooperative is an exemplary steward of the resources entrusted to it and serves clients with compassion and integrity. Through collaboration and ongoing education, Community Cooperative supports and strengthens those whose lives have been affected by hunger and homelessness, ensuring that they have access to the resources necessary to transform their lives with dignity.

