Facebook, Messenger and Instagram platforms go dark; massive outage reported

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were apparently offline Tuesday morning in a massive social media outage.

News media around the world were reporting the outage with stories of users accounts suddenly going offline and attempts to reconnect thwarted.

News Channel 8 in Tampa was reporting Meta’s social media platforms not currently working, with both Instagram and Facebook pulling up “failure to load” error pages. Stories in England's The Independent, Fox2 in St. Louis, Mo., and other sites all reported the down platforms.

The service monitoring website DownDetector Tuesday was reporting more than 520,000 outages around 11:15 a.m. and posted a message on it's site saying "User reports indicate problems at Facebook."

WGCU staff reported the platforms suddenly no longer working shortly after 10:30 Tuesday morning. Attempts to reconnect did not work with messages saying passwords were incorrect.

