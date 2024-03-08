The Sanibel Stoop .. what is it?

Sanibel Stoop

Undoubtedly, you've seen them all along the beaches on Sanibel. Bent over, eyes on the sand, walking along slowly and pausing, once in a while, to snatch something off the shore.

No, they aren't a new kind of lifeform, they are merely people from all walks of life, across all ages and gender, focused on one of the things that make Sanibel such a rich environment ... shells!

And that bent-over posture? It's simply The Sanibel Stoop!

Click on the accompanying video for a few more, er, details!