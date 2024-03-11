Overlook Drive area in Fort Myers to have brief planned water outage

Lee County Utilities has scheduled a brief water outage followed by a Boil Water Notice for Tuesday, March 12, in a south Fort Myers neighborhood due to an emergency repair of a fire hydrant and broken valve.

About 475 residents on Overlook Drive and its adjacent side streetswill be without water from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Boil Water Notice will take effect that day when water service is restored. It’s anticipated the notice will be lifted Friday, March 15.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, as a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government’s Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

