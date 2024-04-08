StoryCorps Fort Myers: A mother tells story of coming to U.S., building a life and helping others

For nearly two decades, StoryCorps has been a beloved Friday morning fixture on NPR.

Since its founding, StoryCorps has been helping people across the country have meaningful conversations about their lives. These recordings are collected in the U.S. Library of Congress and in an online archive which is now the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers earlier this year to record conversations with folks in Southwest Florida. For the next several months, we’ll be featuring some of those compelling local conversations.

In our first installment, we hear from Cape Coral resident Lucy Garcia. Lucy came to the U.S. from Mexico as an undocumented immigrant when she was just a young teen. Despite not knowing the language or having much in the way of resources, she earned a master’s degree on her career path in social work. In this conversation recorded with her daughter and Fort Myers resident Samantha Garcia, she tells her story and explains what led her to create her own non-profit organization OILE, also known as “Healing Stitches.”

