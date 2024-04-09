Law in the Mall: Annual free legal clinic returns to Fort Myers with same name, new location

A 30-year tradition of free legal information has taken up a new location but kept the same name: Law in the Mall.

Sponsored by the Lee County Bar Association and its Young Lawyer Division, Law in the Mall has been a spring staple … usually inside Edison Mall.

The 2024 event is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, 7273 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers.

The United Way is one of seven participating nonprofits or local government agencies, along with the Lee County Bar Association; Lee County Legal Aid Society; Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc; Lee County Elections Office; Lee County Tax Collector; and Lee County Clerk of the Court & Comptroller.

Pre-registration is not required, though participants are asked to bring any relevant documents.

The annual pro-bono effort highlights the importance of legal representation as a foundation of American jurisprudence – as well as an access to justice gap for those unable to afford private representation.

“As lawyers, it’s critical that we help level the playing field for those who don’t have the financial resources to hire their own private attorney,” said Andrew Banyai, executive director of Lee County Legal Aid Society.

“That’s especially true in civil law, where there’s no constitutional right to counsel as exists in criminal law,” he added. “This can include landlord-tenant disputes, bankruptcy, foreclosures, evictions, probate, debt collection, divorce, child custody cases, domestic violence orders of protection and much more.”

Other free legal events

The late April event is the first in a series of upcoming free legal clinics in the area. On Wednesday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, Lee County Legal Aid Society hosts its quarterly Law at the Library event in conjunction with AARP Foundation, at the Fort Myers Regional Library meeting room, 1651 Lee St., Fort Myers 33901.

Advance registration is required at that session, which is open to Lee County residents ages 50 and older. Participants should email Nanci@leecountylegalaid.org with contact information, a brief description of the legal advice being sought, and any relevant documents.

About Lee County Legal Aid Society

Founded in 1967, Lee County Legal Aid Society is a private, nonprofit organization that provides no-cost civil legal aid to low-income residents of Lee County. The organization helps narrow the access to justice gap among those who cannot afford a private attorney in civil cases.

In partnership with the Lee County Clerk of the Court, Lee County Legal Aid Society offers free, 20-minute “self-help” legal clinics that pair attorneys in private practice with those in need of legal services.

For more information on Lee County Legal Aid Society, visit leecountylegalaid.org or call 239-334-6118.

