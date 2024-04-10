Free Touch-A-Truck event at Hertz Arena puts the vehicles that do our area's heavy lifting on display

More than 50 pieces of heavy equipment as well as law enforcement vehicles including helicopters, ambulances and fire trucks, will be spread out inside Hertz Arena Saturday for what’s being called "SW Florida’s Largest Touch-A-Truck Event."

The event is a collaboration between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Keith Robin, safety administrator for FDOT's district one, explained what the event offers:

"This is a unique opportunity to touch and explore a helicopter, fire trucks, dump trucks and some of the neatest, massive equipment used during emergencies, while learning about traffic safety."

The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and offers a chance to explore and learn about the equipment used to build roads and bridges or to respond to emergencies as well as meet the men and women who operate the vehicles and equipment.

