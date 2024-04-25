SunPass alerts users to phishing scam targeting general public

SunPass is alerting users after a notice from the toll collecting service said there was a phishing scam targeting the general public.

SunPass, a division of Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, said in a statement to customers that “SunPass does not ask customers via text to make a payment or to take immediate action on their account.”

The scam uses text messages requesting prompt payment to avoid fees. The messages also contain a link to a fraudulent website in an attempt to collect information. The messages are not sent by SunPass.

SunPass said if it needs to contact customers, it will be either the emails customerservice@sunpass.com or noreply@sunpass.com or via Text number 786727

SunPass said that to its knowledge it has not been compromised and the toll collection system was being monitored.

