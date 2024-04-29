Long-time Estero driving range closing up shop for development

The Golf Coast Driving Range is history.

The driving range, tucked between Estero High School and Estero Community Park, will offer up its last bucket of balls Tuesday.

Golf Coast opened more than 30 years ago, before Estero High School existed, before nearby Coconut Point existed, before the village existed.

The driving range has been on life support since the Village of Estero purchased the 10-acre site for $4.25 million in April 2022. The plans call for the village to develop the driving range and contiguous property into a community entertainment center.

The non-profit Estero Forever Foundation worked out an agreement with the village to run the driving range until it was time to begin construction.

“It was a win, win, win project,” said John Quin, president of the nonprofit Estero Forever Foundation.

The village added $360,000 to its coffers annually while the driving range was open, Quin said. The foundation received left over money that goes for grants, gifts and projects, and golfers were able to practice at one of the few remaining driving ranges not attached to a golf course.

Taking over the driving range wasn’t easy. Volunteers spent a month cleaning up and giving it a paint job. Then heavy August rains flooded the range. Then came Hurricane Ian.

“It was a rough start,” Quin said.

The only thing rough about the end is the goodbyes. Between 700 and 1,000 golfers a week used the facility during the winter months, Quin said.

All 16 bays were filled at noon Monday.

Tom Pruzin, a part-time resident, drove up from North Naples to hit some balls.

“There’s no other places around,” he said.

He’s been using the driving range a couple of times a week during the winter.

“I’m going to miss it man, I’m going to miss it big time,” he said.

The closing was inevitable when the village council voted last summer to spend $12 million to get the sites ready and to build a miniature golf course and 12 to 15 pickleball courts. Council gave staff the go ahead to negotiate with Chicken N Pickles and High 5 to come to Estero.

What's next?

Chicken N Pickles is a combination restaurant and sports bar with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, as well as indoor games.

Chicken N Pickles also will oversee the village’s pickleball courts.

High 5 is a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge. It has bowling lanes, video arcades, laser tag and karaoke.

The village will receive about $1 million a year from the two businesses.

Village Manager Steve Sarkozy said the final contracts should be finished in the next 30 days. Meanwhile, the village will begin prep work, including installing water and sewers lines.

The two centers should open sometime in the first quarter of 2026, Sarkozy said.

