Projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill are coming to fruition

The Biden Administration has released new data describing projects that are underway nationally, thanks to 2021’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Natalie Quillian cited an example of the work during a press conference.

“We have launched improvements on over 257,000 miles of roads and launched nearly 13,000 bridge repair projects, making our roadways safer and reconnecting communities that were broken apart across the country,” said Quillian.

Employment is up as well, according to Quillian.

“We’ve created 15 million jobs. Construction jobs are at an all-time high, with over 8.2 million construction workers employed as of April of this year,” she said.

In Florida, funds for disaster relief, such as damage caused by Hurricane Ian, are not part of this pool of funds. But according to a senior administration official, funds for resilience are included.

“What we do have though here in the infrastructure law, is $50 billion, five-zero, for resilience. So how do we build our communities that they can withstand floods, fires, storms, drought, and any other hazards that this world can throw at them?”

