Lee County Legal Aid's Law at the Library provides affordable advice

Finding affordable legal advice can be a challenge, especially for older adults.

TheLaw at the Library program, courtesy of Lee County Legal Aid, aims to remove that barrier free of charge.

The scope of issues that the program’s attorneys can help with ranges from housing to immigration. Disaster relief and contractor fraud are focused on during the sessions, but attorneys are equipped to help with anything.

“We will start with a panel of attorneys who will discuss some of the legal issues that surround us today, and then we will actually set up tables where individual people can talk privately to an attorney and receive legal advice about any legal issue,” Amir Cyrus, attorney with Lee County Legal Aid Society said.

Law at the Library provides an in-person option for Legal Aid clients, in addition to the Society’s weekly informational Zoom meetings to make it more accessible for older adults.

With Lee County’s affordable housing issue, many Law at the Library attendees present with eviction and rent problems, in addition to of being out of work due to disabilities. Audrey Jeanty received an illegal eviction notice and received help from the program. She says that without the assistance, her and her husband would be homeless.

“If they didn’t have legal aid, I don’t know what I would do,” Jeanty said. “If they wouldn't have helped us, we would have been put out.”

The next Law at the Library session is Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fort Myers Regional Library, 1651 Lee St, Fort Myers.

To register, email nanci@leecountylegalaid.org, or call 239-334-6118. Provide contact information, a brief description of the assistance needed and any relevant documents.

