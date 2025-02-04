Free income tax assistance offered for Collier residents

United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering free tax assistance for Collier County residents earning 66 thousand dollars or less in 2024 through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA program.

Help will be given by IRS-certified volunteers. United Way of Collier and the Keys President and CEO Tiffani Mensch says it’s a way to ease the financial burden of filing taxes.

“In Collier, many families depend on their tax refund to cover critical expenses like rent, groceries, and childcare. VITA helps ensure that they receive their full refund—without costly filing fees—so that they have a financial safety net when they need it most.”

Tax help will be available every Wednesday from Feb. 5 to April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Way of Collier and the Keys office in Naples.

Additional Saturday sessions will be held on Feb. 15, Feb. 22, and March 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Horizon Bank in Naples.

Appointments must be scheduled online via the organization’s website. Find out what you need to bring and where to book an appointment at wgcu.org.

