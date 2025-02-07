Lee Clerk to host free class on applying for a marriage license

February is a popular month for marriage licenses and wedding ceremonies at the Lee County Clerk of Court’s office.

Couples who would like to learn how to apply for a marriage license are invited to attend a free online class Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 2-3 p.m. The class will be held via the online platform Zoom and will cover the following:

A brief overview of the marriage license process

What documents are needed to apply for a license

The steps in the application process

Time limits & fees

Our virtual marriage license service

Available contacts & resources

Participants should register for the class at www.leeclerk.org/seminar to receive the Zoom link.

The Lee Clerk’s office offers both in-person and virtual wedding ceremonies for couples for $30. The fees for marriage licenses are $61 for Florida residents with premarital counseling and $86 for everyone else. Couples can get married at either the Cape Coral location or in the dedicated wedding room in downtown Fort Myers.

Anyone wishing to have a Valentine’s Day wedding must have their marriage license issued by Feb. 11 or have the mandatory 3-day waiting period waived by completing a pre-marital counseling course with an approved provider. Visit www.leeclerk.org/marriage for more information.

Appointments are encouraged for both wedding ceremonies & applying for a marriage license and can be made by visiting www.leeclerk.org/marriage.

This class is part of the “How-To” series provided by the Lee Clerk’s office to educate the community about all of the resources available to them. Recorded tutorials of past “How-To” classes are available at www.leeclerk.org/howto.

