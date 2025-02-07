© 2025 WGCU News
Lee Clerk to host free class on applying for a marriage license

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 7, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST
Rob and Melissa Hinton share some cake and a kiss as they enjoy their wedding day. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
February is a popular month for marriage licenses and wedding ceremonies at the Lee County Clerk of Court’s office.

Couples who would like to learn how to apply for a marriage license are invited to attend a free online class Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 2-3 p.m. The class will be held via the online platform Zoom and will cover the following:

  • A brief overview of the marriage license process
  • What documents are needed to apply for a license
  • The steps in the application process
  • Time limits & fees
  • Our virtual marriage license service
  • Available contacts & resources

Participants should register for the class at www.leeclerk.org/seminar to receive the Zoom link.

The Lee Clerk’s office offers both in-person and virtual wedding ceremonies for couples for $30. The fees for marriage licenses are $61 for Florida residents with premarital counseling and $86 for everyone else. Couples can get married at either the Cape Coral location or in the dedicated wedding room in downtown Fort Myers.

Anyone wishing to have a Valentine’s Day wedding must have their marriage license issued by Feb. 11 or have the mandatory 3-day waiting period waived by completing a pre-marital counseling course with an approved provider. Visit www.leeclerk.org/marriage for more information.

Appointments are encouraged for both wedding ceremonies & applying for a marriage license and can be made by visiting www.leeclerk.org/marriage.

This class is part of the “How-To” series provided by the Lee Clerk’s office to educate the community about all of the resources available to them. Recorded tutorials of past “How-To” classes are available at www.leeclerk.org/howto.

Public Affairs WGCU NewsMarriageLee County Clerk of Courts
WGCU Staff
