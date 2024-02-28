Author Raymond Arsenault delves into John Lewis in his book, 'In Search of the Beloved Community'

In celebration of Black History Month, the Collier County Public Library in Naples hosted

award-winning author Raymond Arsenault to talk about his latest book, "John Lewis: In search of the Beloved Community".

Arsenault says the title is what Lewis stood for, “It was his key concept of trying to bring us into a beloved community. All human beings, not just African Americans but everybody.”

John Lewis was an American hero and recognized champion for the civil rights movement. He was a Freedom Rider, spoke at the 1963 March on Washington and led the march in Selma, Alabama, that became known as Bloody Sunday.

He served as a U.S. Representative of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District from November 1986 until his passing on July 17, 2020.

“When he got elected to Congress, they said he had the saint problem. Everybody thought he was a saint. So, his friends started teasing him, calling him St. John… he said, come on, get that out of here. He was not about adulation of ego," says Arsenault.

Yvonne Hill designed and curated the John Lewis exhibit at the Library that’s been on display for Black History Month.

“John Lewis’ legacy and what he stood for is important. Human rights, civil rights, voting rights, extremely important. People should know the history but it’s also about encouraging people to vote," says Hill.

Arsenault also talks about the importance of Black History in American society.

“You can’t really understand American History without understanding African Americans within that. I mean it’s the central dilemma of American history. Slavery leading to Jim Crow and racism. When Blacks were oppressed and pushed down, whites were pushed up.”

Lewis received multiple awards from national and international institutions. In 2015 he was awarded the highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama.

