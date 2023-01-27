Red Sox hire Shawn Smith as GM of Florida Operations and JetBlue Park at Fenway South

Major League Baseball said the Boston Red Sox have hired Shawn Smith as general manager of Florida Operations and JetBlue Park at Fenway South.

The Red Sox said smith will manage all community, facility, and event operations for JetBlue Park, including Red Sox Spring Training, as well as oversee all capital improvement projects and business development of JetBlue Park and the adjacent Fenway South parcels.

“Shawn’s extensive experience at the executive level of business development and operations, coupled with his contributions as a member of the extended Red Sox family during his time as GM of the Lowell Spinners make him uniquely qualified to oversee the day-to-day operations of JetBlue Park,” said Jonathan Gilula, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Boston Red Sox. “Shawn is a strong addition to the incredibly dedicated team at JetBlue Park, and we are thrilled to welcome him as we prepare for the upcoming 2023 Spring Training season.”

Smith's experience in the sports and entertainment industry includes general manager of the Lowell Spinners for more than 15 years and nine years with the National Basketball Association.

“I am honored to be part of the Red Sox organization and greater Lee County community,” Smith said. “JetBlue Park is an incredible facility and I look forward to providing a world class experience for our players, staff, and members of Red Sox Nation at Fenway South.”

Smith is a graduate of Purdue University and Syracuse University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Science degree at the Newhouse School, respectively.