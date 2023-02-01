Tom Brady takes to Instagram, Twitter: 'I'm retiring... for good'

Television station NBC 10 in Boston reported Wednesday that former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a message on Instagram earlier in the morning that he is retiring -- this time for good.

A video he posted on Twitter confirmed the retirement.

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring... for good," NBC 10 reported he said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first, so I won't be long winded."

Twitter / Special to WGCU Tom Brady says goodbye to football.

"I think you only get one emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," he said, referencing his short-lived retirement in 2022. "So I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me -- my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever -- there's too many," he said, choking back tears. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

