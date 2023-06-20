Documentary delves deep in Fort Myers boxing club's legacy

If you’ve ever been to a boxing gym, you’ve heard the distinct sound of the 3-minute countdown timer. It represents the same amount of time as one round of boxing.

In Fort Myers, one boxing gym has built a legacy of helping young lives one by one.

“This gym has brought me together. Made me mature. Allowed me to do things that college and high school would never allow,” Josh, one of the gym members, said.

Another devoted gym member shares how the gym, changed his life, “I’ve been coming to SJC for about 10 years now, since I was a freshman in high school. Like some of the other guys, I was getting into trouble. Came here, learned how to fight, it’s great. It’s like family to me, a second family.”

A new documentary entitled “worth the fight” tells the story of SJC boxing. The gym recently celebrated 34 years of changing lives.

Located just across the street from the Edison mall in Fort Myers. SJC stands for the initials of the man who pioneered the boxing club Steve J. Canton.

“So many people have come in this gym throughout the years. And professionally achieved greatness, several of them won world championships. They’re in the boxing hall of fame, many of those. Others who have never even boxed became great people in business, in life, in general, because of boxing. And others became Amateur boxers and became amateur champions. So, it’s a good mixture. That has been the goal of this gym since day one, was to help as many people as we can,” says Canton.

Recently an audience of friends, family and supporters of the gym came to watch the new documentary.

The documentary was directed and produced my 9-time Emmy award winning documentarian John Biffar.

He says he learned about the sport of boxing but most importantly…

“The love that I’ve shared making this film and the people that opened up their life story to me…I didn’t’ know anything about boxing but I know about love. And I experienced a lot of it making this film,” says Biffar.

And it’s love that keeps kids, teens, young adults and older adults coming to the gym on Cleveland Ave. In Fort Myers where hard work, dedication and inspiration lives and grows every day.

