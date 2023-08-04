Estero's Gianna Clemente shoots a final round 68 to win Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs
Estero's Gianna Clemente shot a 68 final round Friday for a three-stroke lead that was enough to hold off three other golfers and win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The young golfer, number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, will head to historic Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles next for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
Check back with WGCU-org for more dwtails on Gianna's championship win.
