Sports

Estero's Gianna Clemente shoots a final round 68 to win Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
Estero's Gianna Clemente, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Estero's Gianna Clemente shot a 68 final round Friday for a three-stroke lead that was enough to hold off three other golfers and win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The young golfer, number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, will head to historic Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles next for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

Check back with WGCU-org for more dwtails on Gianna's championship win.

