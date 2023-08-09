Estero's Gianna Clemente starts match play at U.S. Women's Amateur Golf Championship

Estero golfer Gianna Clemente starts match play today, after finishing third in the 36-hole stroke play portion of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Clemente finished the stroke play at 6 under par. She shot a one-under 69 on Monday and a 65 on Tuesday, tying for the low-round of the two-days of stroke play. She bogeyed her second hole of the day both days.

“I started off with a bogey yesterday as well on my second hole,” she is quoted on the USGA website. “I just reminded myself that there’s a lot of golf left. There’s a lot of birdie holes left.”

Clemente will play Jensen Castle, the 2021 U.S women's amateur champion who is returning to the University of Kentucky for her fifth year of eligibility. They tee off at 4 p.m. EST.

The week started with 156 golfers vying for 64 spots in match play. The tournament continues through Sunday.

The Golf Channel will televise today, Thursday’s and Friday’s matches from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. The Saturday semi-finals will be from 3-6 p.m. and Sunday’s finals from 7-10 p.m.

