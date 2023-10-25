FGCU soccer team seeded third; Assistant baseball coach awarded

SOCCER

The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s soccer team has earned the number-three seed for the 2023 ASUN Tournament that begins Thursday, Oct. 26.

FGCU was awarded a first-round bye in the tournament due to their 7-1-3 conference record. The Eagles won the tournament last year and are defending the title this year.

That title defense will begin Sunday against the winner of the Kennesaw State Owls and the Austin Peay Governors.

The quarterfinal matchup will be at 1 p.m. at Pickering Field.

Baseball

FGCU’s Assistant Baseball Coach Steve McKee has been named Eagle of the Quarter. Mckee is entering his fifth season with the Eagles and seventh overall.

Head Coach Dave Tollett had high praise for McKee.

“Steve is an asset to our program. I think he is a valuable member of our whole athletic staff. Steve has been with me since 2002. He’s so well-deserving of this award. On a daily basis, Steve Mckee makes FGCU a better place,” he said.

McKee returned to the Eagles in 2019 after serving as the team’s first pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2002-2004. During that span, FGCU posted a 74-32-2 record as McKee coached one draft pick as well as four players who were signed as free agents.

In his fourth season back, McKee helped guide the Eagles to 42 wins -- the second most in program history. After the season, McKee had three pitchers move on to the professional ranks- Jason Woodward, Mason Miller, and L.J. McDonough.

McKee has over two decades of coaching experience and has worked with baseball players at all levels of the sport. Throughout his coaching career, McKee has had 38 players drafted, including six first-round picks. He has also coached seven players who went on to sign as undrafted free agents. For more information, visit www.wgcu.org

