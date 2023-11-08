FGCU men's basketball drops close game to Indiana; women's team starts off 1-0 for the fifth season

Men’s Basketball

Nineteen points from Zach Anderson and 17 from Dallion Johnson weren't enough for Florida Gulf Coast University as the Eagles fell, 69-63, to Indiana University at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana Tuesday night.

"I thought our guys competed as hard as they could and I'm grateful for their effort - truly," said FGCU head coach Pat Chambers. "But we'll watch the film and we will get better from this. That's what I'm excited about."

The Eagles (0-1) hung with the hosts from the Big Ten Conference for most of the way. FGCU held a 26-25 lead late in the first half, but three free-throws in the closing stages gave IU a 28-26 lead at intermission.

In the second half, an 8-0 run that featured a pair of Johnson 3-pointers gave the Eagles their largest lead of the game, 48-42, and sent Indiana into a timeout with 10:43 to go. Out of the stoppage, the Hoosiers (1-0) would go on a game-changing 14-0 run to take the lead for good.

"They really turned up the pressure," Coach Chambers said. "And we knew they would do that. We try to practice that, but with that environment and how loud it got in here...what a great opportunity for growth for us to get better in this situation.

Trailing by 10 late, a pair of 3-pointers from Anderson in a span of seven seconds chopped the lead down to four, 65-61. Keeshawn Kellman brought the Eagles within two on a layup in transition, but that would be the last points the guests would score. Four points from the charity stripe would seal the win and the final margin for the Hoosiers.

FGCU had more assists than the Hoosiers, 13-11. In his first collegiate game, Rahmir Barno had a game-high six helpers. The Eagles also had a 15-8 advantage in second-chance points.

The Eagles will be back in action for their home opener in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday night against Ave Maria. Tip-off in Alico Arena is set for 7 p.m. Print Friendly Version

FGCU's Maddie Antenucci dribbles downcourt in a winning effort against the Brown University Bears Monday. The Eagles started 1-0 for the fifth straight season.

Women’s Basketball

Florida Gulf Coast University women’s basketball team defeated the Brown Bears with a final score of 80-58 in their season opener this past Monday.

“Great way to start the season. We did a great job rebounding the ball. Casey gave us very good guard play, and Uju was outstanding,” head coach Karl Smesko said.

This is the fifth straight season the Eagles have started 1-0.

FGCU shot 42 3-pointers as a team- making 16 of them.

The Eagles got off to a slow start- but after ending the first quarter on a 13-4 run and taking a 22-11 lead, they never looked back- leading by 14 going into halftime and 21 going into the fourth quarter.

Their largest lead of the night was 26 when they led 67-41 at the 8:28 mark of the fourth quarter.

Women’s Soccer

Florida Gulf Coast University women’s soccer team will face the No. 2 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Texas Tech is ranked fourth in the country- after posting a 15-1-4 overall record and an 8-0-2 conference record.

The Eagles are 1-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament- as they look to turn that narrative around starting Friday.

The tournament appearance marks the eighth for the Eagles.

FGCU won their eighth ASUN Tournament title Sunday under 17-year head coach Jim Blankenship- going back-to-back for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons. For more information, visit www.wgcu.org.

Women’s Volleyball

Florida Gulf Coast University women’s volleyball player Ella Chapman has been named the Atlantic Sun Conference Volleyball Freshman of the week.

Against the Kennesaw State Owls- Chapman set a new season-high with 12 kills. In the following match against Queens University- Chapman had five kills- helping lead the Eagles to a win that clinched the top spot in the ASUN Championship.

This is the third time this season Chapman has earned the honors of being named Freshman of the Week.

On the season, Chapman has 125 kills- while hitting a .309. She has four matches with 10 or more kills as well.

The Eagles will be back in action this Friday against the University of North Florida at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.wgcu.org.

