When the boys of summer play in Lee or Charlotte, watch the traffic

Baseball spring training is back, and drivers in Lee and Charlotte counties are reminded to be prepared for increased traffic near ballparks in both counties at game times.

In Lee County, there are several days to avoid the Daniels Parkway corridor in Fort Myers when the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox have home games at Jet Blue Park and the Lee Health Sports Complex at the same time on the same day: March 16 and 24.

The games start at 1:05 p.m. Peak traffic congestion is anticipated from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and again from 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte County reminds motorists to be aware of potential traffic congestion on State Road 776 near Charlotte Sports Park before, during and after Tampa Bay Rays spring training games March 11, 13, 15, 18, 22 and 23. The games begin at 1:05 p.m.

