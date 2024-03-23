FGCU Women Eagles nearly handle Oklahoma Sooners, fall 73-70

The twelfth-seeded FGCU women's basketball team gave fifth-seeded/No. 18 Oklahoma all it could handle Saturday in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Assembly Hall but fell a three-pointer short in a 73-70 loss.

Emani Jefferson led the Eagles with 22 points, Brylee Bartram contributed 14 and Dolly Cairns offered 10 points.

FGCU came out strong with 25 points in the first period but was outscored in the second and third, 10-18 and 15-20 and both teams scored 20 in the final period.

