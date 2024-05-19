Estero's Clemente leading amateur portion of Mizuho Americas Open

Estero’s Gianna Clementewill get plenty of television time today during the Mizuho Americas Open that will air on the Golf Channel.

The 16-year-old is leading the amateur portion of the tournament being played at the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.

Clemente will tee off with the number one player in the world, Nelly Korda, who is leading the professional part of the tournament, and Australian Hannah Green, who is in second place.

Golf Channelcoverage begins at 3 p.m.

The female amateurs are using the Modified Stableford scoring system where a double eagle is worth eight point, an eagle five, birdie three, par two, bogey one and anything worse gets no points.

Clemente charged into the lead Saturday getting 43 points. She has 113 points, two better than her rival Yana Wilson.

“I hit it really well yesterday and didn’t get the results I wanted, but I stayed with those swing thoughts today,” she said.

“I got off to great start with a few birdies and then making an eagle on six really got the round going.”

The weather made the course tough on the back nine, she said, but she was able to finish with two pars.

Clemente made four birdies and one eagle. She had no bogeys.

The weather forecast calls for mostly clouds, temperatures in the 60s and winds around 7 mph.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the opportunity to play in the final pairing will be a fun experience for sure,” she said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.