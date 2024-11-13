Women's basketball coach Karl Smesko to leave FGCU for Atlanta

Florida Gulf Coast University's Karl Smesko has announced he is stepping down as head women's basketball coach of the Eagles to take the same job with the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA, said an announcement from Florida Gulf Coast University Athletics on Wednesday.

"After 22 incredible seasons at the helm of FGCU’s women's basketball team, Karl Smesko has decided to move on from collegiate athletics to start a new journey within the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)," FGCU President Aysegul Timur said in an email to university staff. "Karl shared his decision with student-athletes, team coaches and support staff earlier this morning, and it is with bittersweet sentiments that I announce that today will be his final day of coaching.

FGCU Women's Basketball wins ASUN Championship over Central Arkansas

"On behalf of the university, I want to thank Karl for his many contributions to our university. I hope all members of our FGCU community will join me in wishing Karl, our longtime friend and colleague, all the best as he begins the next phase in his career."

Smesko arrived in Fort Myers in 2002 tasked with building the FGCU women's basketball program from the ground up. In his first year, he led fledgling Division II FGCU to a 30-1 record. Smesko stayed to oversee FGCU's jump from the Division II ranks into a full-fledged NCAA Division I program, joining the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2007. The Eagles continued to see unmatched success, winning 84 of their first 85 conference home games.

Smesko won 20 or more games each season at FGCU, and also posted seven 30-win campaigns with the Eagles. Under his leadership, FGCU earned the distinction as the winningest D-I program in the history of college basketball with a .845 all-time winning percentage.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU FGCU associate head coach Chelsea Lyles celebrates by cutting the net after their win over Central Arkansas in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers. FGCU won 76-47.

Long-time associate head coach Chelsea Lyles has been named the second head coach in FGCU program history. A 2010 graduate of FGCU, Lyles is former player for Smesko who has risen through the ranks on the FGCU coaching staff from student assistant all the way to her new position as the program's leader.

The 2023-24 ASUN Champion women's basketball team will be honored at halftime of the men's basketball home opener vs St. Bonaventure at 7 tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 13).

