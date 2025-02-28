Twins' stadium opens sensory room to benefit neurodivergent visitors

There’s no question that there is a lot going on at a major league baseball game. Loud announcements, boisterous fans, the aroma of popcorn and hot dogs, and of course, the action on the field. It can be overwhelming for neurodivergent people. Now, the Minnesota Twins have opened the first, in-ballpark sensory room in the Grapefruit League, at their Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

In the sensory room, fans can find respite in the separate spaces that provide a calming environment. The room will be staffed by a clinician who can help support adult or child visitors.

Brace Hemmelgarn/Brace Hemmelgarn

The sensory room is located on the third base side of the stadium’s main concourse.

