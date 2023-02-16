Which U.S. airport is the best? We're looking at you, RSW

There's no doubt airports are bustling and frenetic places: flights coming and going, luggage checked and collected, friends and family saying hello and goodbye, businesspeople and tourists scurrying about.

So, given all that quick here-and-there, what airport might have come out on top as the best U.S. airport?

Would you believe RSW?

The staff at Travel Lens, a digital publication dedicated to travel articles about worldwide destinations, best hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars, and more pitted the 50 busiest US airports against each other to find the best in the country based on a range of factors, including wait times, passenger satisfaction levels, and CO2 emissions.

The U.S. is home to more than 5,000 public airports that provide flights for millions of passengers every year and with a duty to deliver good service.

That RSW came out on top should be no surprise. For the most part, anyone who has traversed Southwest Florida International Airport — RSW is its airport industry code — knows it's fairly compact and easy to get around.

Travel Lens / Special to WGCU

Here are the parameters and just how our own "little" Southwest Florida airport came out on top:

Southwest Florida International Crowned Best Airport

To kick off this airport report Travel Lens staff combined a range of factors, including passenger satisfaction, wait times, and pollution levels, to determine which US airports are the best. Here's their results.

1. Southwest Florida International (RSW) - Airport Rating of 8.06 /10

Taking the top spot, with an airport rating of 8.06 /10, was Southwest Florida International.

As suggested by the name, this airport is located in the bottom half of Florida and boasts a Google review rating of 4.5 /5. Although it may not be the biggest airport in terms of area, it is currently the second-busiest single-runway airport in the U.S. B

Bearing this in mind, it makes it all the more impressive that they have a short average wait time of just 16 minutes as well as low pollution levels. Spending some time researching the best things to do in Southwest Florida will ensure that the rest of your holiday is as good as the journey.

Bringing up the remaining top 10 airports are:



John Wayne, Orange County, California, 7.96/10 Portland International, Oregon. 7.86/10 Tampa International, Tampa. 7.76/10 Dallas Love Field, Texas. 7.35/10 Sacramento International, California. 7.30/10 Indianapolis International, Indiana. 7.10/10 Harry Reid International, Nevada. 6.89/10 Baltimore/Washington International, Thurgood Marshall. 6.63/10 Washington Dulles International. 6.58/10

Wish we could say RSW took the lead in every category, but at least another Florida airport did win out for most satisfied passengers.

1. Tampa International (TPA) - Passenger Satisfaction score of 846 /1000

Taking the top spot in this list is Tampa International with a satisfaction score of 8.46 /10.00. If you are unsure of where to stay in Tampa then you needn't worry as Tampa’s state of Florida is a popular holiday destination with lots of excellent accommodations to match the high standards set by this airport.

RSW did come in at fourth place in this category and also fourth among the most highly-regarded airports with John Wayne Airport tops in that category.

With many people taking steps to reduce the effects of climate change, many industries are also doing their bit. With this in mind, Travel Lens checked which airports are currently producing the least amount of CO2 emissions.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International came in tops with 79g/km of CO2 emissions per passenger. RSW placed second with a slightly higher reading of 82g/km of CO2 emissions per passenger.

Travel Lens touted RSW for practicing sustainability, including the use of LED light fixtures and solar panels throughout its terminals. The survey also highlighted Southwest Florida International initiatives to encourage passengers to adopt more eco-conscious lifestyle choices, including water refill stations in an attempt to reduce the purchase of plastic bottles.

Southwest Florida International Airport is also acknowledged as one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

How they did it / methodology

Here's how Travel Lens computed its findings:

Used FAA data to create a list of the 50 busiest airports in the US based on the number of passengers.

Used J.D Power to find the passenger satisfaction rating for each airport. The passenger satisfaction score was on a 1000-point scale (with 1000 being the highest satisfaction).

We use AWT to gather the average wait times for each airport from the 15th of January 2023.

Searched each airport on Google Maps and took the average star rating (out of 5) for each airport to find those with the best reviews.

Used Airport Tracker to reveal the CO2 emissions produced by each airport per passenger (grams CO2 per passenger km).

Using all of the aforementioned factors (passenger satisfaction, wait time, Google review scores and CO2 emissions), Travel Lens was able to give each airport an overall rating by normalizing each factor out of 10 and taking an average of these scores.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.