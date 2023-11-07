Free seasonal LeeTran Downtown Trolley to resume; Additional adjustments slated to other routes

LeeTran’s seasonal downtown trolleys will resume service on Nov. 16. Both the Blue and Gold line trolleys provide free access to and from the historic downtown Fort Myers River District.

LeeTran trolleys allow for a fun and convenient way to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment, without having to drive and park downtown.

The Blue Line runs through downtown Fort Myers. The route loops from the Oasis Condominiums to West First Street and McGregor Boulevard along First Street, then to Rosa Parks Transportation Center, Fowler Street and Second Street. The Gold Line connects North Fort Myers to downtown Fort Myers.

LeeTran / WGCU LeeTran will also resume the free beach tram on Fort Myers Beach, November 16. The free tram will run about every 35 minutes, seven days a week from Fort Myers Beach Public Library to Bowditch Point Park. Service begins at 9:30 a.m. daily at Fort Myers Beach Public Library and ends with the last tram leaving Bowditch Point Park at approximately 10:35 p.m.

Routes 40, 50,130, and 140 will experience slight changes to their associated schedules.

Details about LeeTran operations, updated schedules, and maps can be found at RideLeeTran.com.

Lee County Transit, LeeTran, is the public transit provider for Lee County. LeeTran operates 25 bus routes during season, and a paratransit service known as Passport. To learn more about the services offered by LeeTran, or for schedule and fare information, call 239-LEE-TRAN, or visit www.RideLeeTran.com.

