Southwest Florida International Airport remote, reserved parking option will be available Dec. 20-24

Southwest Florida International Airport will offer passengers a remote and reserved parking option from Wednesday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, with vehicles permitted to exit from Christmas Day through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The RSWRemote parking lot is on the north side of the airport property. The cost will be a flat $40 fee, no matter how many days are selected to park and is non-refundable.

Drivers must reserve and prepay for a parking space prior to coming to the airport. To book and prepay for a RSWRemote parking spot, visit jpass.rswremoteparking.com or download the RSWRemote Park App.

The Transportation Security Administration recommends getting to the airport at least two hours prior to flight departure time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

The airport recommends adding 30 more minutes to your travel time to use RSWRemote. Shuttles will be operating from the remote lot to the terminal curb from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and will take parkers from the terminal to the remote lot from 8 a.m. until the last daily flight arrival.

How does it work?

Reserve and prepay for your spot; Users will receive an email with a QR code or the booking will show up in the passes section of the RSWRemote Park App; Arrive at the RSWRemote lot and show the attendant the QR code; Park; Take the complimentary shuttle bus, which transports to the upper level (departures) terminal curb prior to Door #1.

When returning to RSW, users will need to take a return shuttle back to the remote lot from the same location where they were dropped off. Look for signage.

The RSWRemote parking lot is located on Regional Lane, which is off Chamberlin Parkway, on the north side of the airport property. Please take Daniels Parkway to Chamberlin Parkway and follow signs. Make a right onto Regional Lane (across the street from the original Airport Traffic Control Tower). You will need to show the parking attendant your QR code for admittance to the lot. An RSWRemote reservation is only good in the remote parking lot and does not apply to the long- or short-term lots at the airport.

For questions or more information, please call ABM Parking at 239-768-1818 or email RSWParking@abm.com.

The Lee County Port Authority expects a very busy holiday and still encourages travelers to consider alternative ways to get to the airport, like being dropped off by friends and family or using commercial transportation. If necessary, LCPA will post parking updates on the airport’s website and Facebook to keep travelers informed on availability.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

