© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

JetBlue inaugurates flights from RSW to Worcester, Mass.

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
File
File
/
WGCU
File

JetBlue Airways' began flights to Worcester, Massachusetts, Thursday at Southwest Florida International Airport.

JetBlue will operate the RSW seasonal nonstop service to ORH twice weekly at first and then increase to daily service in mid-February through the end of Red Sox Spring Training, held in Fort Myers.

To book a flight or find out more information, visit jetblue.com.

For more information about Southwest Florida International Airport, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsRSWSouthwest Florida International Airport
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff