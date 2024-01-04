JetBlue inaugurates flights from RSW to Worcester, Mass.

JetBlue Airways' began flights to Worcester, Massachusetts, Thursday at Southwest Florida International Airport.

JetBlue will operate the RSW seasonal nonstop service to ORH twice weekly at first and then increase to daily service in mid-February through the end of Red Sox Spring Training, held in Fort Myers.

To book a flight or find out more information, visit jetblue.com.

For more information about Southwest Florida International Airport, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.