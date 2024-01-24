SWFL International Airport reports record-breaking December traffic

More than a million passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in December — the best such month in the airport's 41-year history.

The 1,094,783 total in passengers was an increase of 27 percent compared to December 2022. The airport, also known by it's FAA designation of RSW, finished 2023 with 10,069,839 passengers, a 2.6 percent decrease compared to 2022.

“December 2023 was the busiest December at Southwest Florida International Airport in its 41-year history and RSW served more than 10 million passengers for the year,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “This marks a tremendous year of recovery for Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. We are appreciative of the outstanding performance by all of our employees, airlines and airport business partners who support the traveling public every day. We are also grateful for the passengers who support us by making RSW their airport of choice."

The traffic leader in December was Delta with 215,764 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (160,855), United (152,311), American (138,244) and Frontier (107,889).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 9,873 aircraft operations, an increase of 27 percent compared to December 2022. Page Field saw 14,584 operations, which was an 8.6 percent decrease compared to December 2022. Page Field annual operations finished with a record-breaking 203,503, an increase of 19 percent more than 2022.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10 million passengers in 2023 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

