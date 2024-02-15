RSW, Punta Gorda, Sarasota airports get portion of $1 billion grant from Biden Administration

Airports in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Venice and Sarasota will share in nearly $1 billion in grants announced Thursday from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The grants, announced by the Biden-Harris Administration, are for improvements at 114 Airports Across the U.S.

As part of the Investing in America tour, the Administration will highlight how funding will modernize airport terminals nationwide, equipping them with faster baggage systems and larger security checkpoints to meet growing air travel demand.

Southwest Florida airports and their grant awards included:



Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers will received $8 million to fund a portion of the reconfiguration and expansion of the terminal access and curbside roadways.



Punta Gorda Airport in Charlotte County will get $10 million to fund a portion of the terminal rehabilitation and expansion project, which includes renovating the security checkpoint and adding public circulation, hold room, and restroom space.



Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota, will receive $20,000,000 for a potion of the terminal expansion project that adds five gates and associated holdrooms, new passenger security screening checkpoint lanes and a new energy-efficient central plant.



Venice Municipal Airport in Venice, will get $1,250,000 to go towards a portion of the new general aviation terminal building to meet existing and future demand.



Key West International Airport in Key West was granted $13,300,000 to fund a portion of the construction of a new Concourse A north of the existing terminal building.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These investments we’re announcing today, made possible by President Biden’s historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all.”

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.

“Today’s funding not only helps modernize airports to meet the needs of travelers today and for years to come but also creates good-paying job opportunities in communities both large and small,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.

These awards are on top of the nearly $2 billion for airport terminals announced over the past two years. The vast majority of these terminal projects are under construction.

Many grants contain an element that will improve the passenger experience by improving security-screening areas, providing faster and more reliable baggage systems, and increasing accessibility for passengers with disabilities.

A complete list of airports receiving funding can be found online.

Today’s funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and comes on the heels of more than $240 million in funding for Airport Infrastructure Grants. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided a historic $25 billion to modernize our country’s airport infrastructure. Learn more at faa.gov/bil.

