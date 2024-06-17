Online, in-person meetings set for Daniels Parkway Interchange plan

The Florida Department of Transportation will host online and in-person outreach meetings June 25 and 27 for public viewing and input on the Daniels Parkway Interchange Improvement Project in Lee County.

The project includes a diverging diamond interchange designed to reduce delays on Daniels Parkway significantly and reduce the number of conflict points to improve overall safety while accommodating future traffic volume. The proposed improvements are within the limited access right of way.

To attend the online question and answer meeting from 6 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, register in advance at https://bit.ly/I75DanielsPkwy.

The in-person meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the Church of Cross, Gymnasium, 13500 Freshman Lane, Fort Myers. Project displays will be available for review and the project team will be available for discussion.

Those who can’t attend the meetings can provide comments at https://www.swflroads.com/project/446296-2, by emailing Kimberly.Abate@dot.state.fl.us or by mail at FDOT District One, Attn: Kimberly Abate, 801 N. Broadway Ave., MS 1-6, Bartow, FL 33830. Comments must be postmarked by Tuesday, July 9, to be in the meeting record.

For questions call Kimberly Abate, FDOT project manager at (863) 519-2983.

People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, District One Title VI Coordinator, at (863) 519-2287, or email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the workshop.

