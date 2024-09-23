© 2024 WGCU News
RSW's air traffic data for August points to a busy high-season

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT
Southwest Florida's largest airports, RSW (above) and Punta Gorda, do not take part in an international effort to reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that hundreds of airports worldwide are active in to try and lessen the transportation sector's contribution to climate change.
File
/
WGCU
Southwest Florida International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport air traffic data for August shows signs of a busy migration period as snowbirds return.

During August, 614,531 passengers traveled through the airport — a 16 percent year-to-date increase in passenger traffic and a pace to match the 10.3 million passengers recorded in 2022 — the highest traffic year in the airport’s history.

The August number was an increase of 2 percent compared to August 2023.

The traffic leader in August was Delta with 163,035 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (104,941), American (100,181), United (92,144) and JetBlue (50,564).

RSW has recorded more than 10 million passengers a year every year from 2019 on except for 2020 when COVID-19 affected U.S. travel.

