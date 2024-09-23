RSW's air traffic data for August points to a busy high-season

Southwest Florida International Airport air traffic data for August shows signs of a busy migration period as snowbirds return.

During August, 614,531 passengers traveled through the airport — a 16 percent year-to-date increase in passenger traffic and a pace to match the 10.3 million passengers recorded in 2022 — the highest traffic year in the airport’s history.

The August number was an increase of 2 percent compared to August 2023.

The traffic leader in August was Delta with 163,035 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (104,941), American (100,181), United (92,144) and JetBlue (50,564).

RSW has recorded more than 10 million passengers a year every year from 2019 on except for 2020 when COVID-19 affected U.S. travel.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.