LeeTran to resume seasonal trolley service

LeeTran is preparing to resume the popular seasonal River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach tram later this month.

LeeTran’ s seasonal downtown trolley service is scheduled to resume on Thursday, Nov. 21, pending approval by the Board of County of Commissioners at the regularly scheduled Nov. 19 meeting.

Both the Blue and Gold Line trolleys provide free access to and from the historic downtown Fort Myers River District. LeeTran trolleys allow for a fun and convenient way to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment, without having to drive and park downtown.

The Blue Line runs through downtown Fort Myers. The route loops from the Oasis Condominiums to West First Street and McGregor Boulevard along First Street, then to Rosa Parks Transportation Center, Fowler Street and Second Street. The Gold Line connects North Fort Myers to downtown Fort Myers.

The free beach tram on Fort Myers Beach also will resume on Thursday, Nov. 21. The free tram will run about every 30 to 40 minutes, seven days a week, from Fort Myers Beach Public Library to Bowditch Point Park. Service begins at 8:20 a.m. daily at Fort Myers Beach Public Library and ends with the last tram leaving Bowditch Point Park at about 10:55 p.m.

In addition, Route 20 will experience modifications near the Hanson Street and Ortiz Avenue roundabout, which will cause slight changes to the schedule to improve route efficiency and connections.

Details about LeeTran operations, updated schedules, and maps can be found at RideLeeTran.com.

LeeTran is the public transit provider for Lee County. LeeTran operates 25 bus routes during season and a paratransit service known as Passport. LeeTran employs nearly 300 people and has a fleet of 57 fixed-route vehicles, five beach trams, 50 paratransit vans and six micro-transit vehicles. To learn more about the services offered by LeeTran, or for schedule and fare information, call 239-LEE-TRAN, or visit www.RideLeeTran.com