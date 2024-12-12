US 41 Caloosahatchee Bridge to open after months of closure

The Florida Department of Transportation has completed most of the construction work on the US 41 Caloosahatchee River Bridge a year ahead of schedule and as of Friday all travel lanes on the bridge are open.

FDOT cautioned that the newly 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the span will remain closed until the end of this year or early 2025.

Construction crews will continue working on-site to complete the sidewalk and other remaining tasks. This may require occasional lane closures at night through December and possibly beyond.

Remaining work includes installing signs, applying road markings, planting sod, inspecting signals and Intelligent Transportation Systems, and completing and inspecting bridge lighting.

The project’s design links existing sidewalks north and south of the bridge providing a seamless, secure pathway connecting North Shore Park to Centennial Park, as well as Downtown Fort Myers’ redevelopment areas and Historic District. Pedestrians and cyclists will soon have a safe way to cross the US 41 Caloosahatchee River Bridge for the very first time.

"This project represents a critical investment in pedestrian safety and mobility. Completing the sidewalk a year ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication and efficiency of our team. We are proud to create a safer and more connected community for residents and visitors alike," said FDOT District One Secretary, L.K. Nandam.

The previous configuration of the Caloosahatchee Bridge lacked pedestrian access, posing significant safety challenges. In addressing this, FDOT’s enhancements included a range of modern upgrades, such as the installation of guardrails, state-of-the-art bridge barriers that meet today’s safety standards, and upgraded LED lighting to improve visibility.

Brian Hamman, Lee County Commissioner for District 4, said, “This project is about more than just a sidewalk; it’s about bringing two communities closer together. By providing safe pedestrian access between Downtown Fort Myers and North Fort Myers, we’re fostering connection, growth, and opportunity for residents and visitors alike.”

The new sidewalk is a vital addition to Lee County’s infrastructure, creating new opportunities for recreation and travel, particularly between Downtown Fort Myers and North Fort Myers. This connection opens up safe access to key landmarks, parks, and cultural districts on both sides of the river, further enhancing the area’s livability.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin B. Anderson said ab out the community impact: “This project showcases the importance of prioritizing infrastructure that supports connectivity and safety. The addition of the sidewalk is a game-changer for our community, and I’m proud of the partnership and dedication that brought this to fruition.”

Although the construction faced challenges, including extended lane closures that tested the patience of local drivers, the accelerated timeline — featuring a complete 10-week closure of the bridge — ensured the project’s benefits were realized sooner than anticipated.

Plans are being developed for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this milestone project an will be shared soon as arrangements are finalized.

