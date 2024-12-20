Interstate 75 widening project in Collier and Lee to start in 2026

A project to widen Interstate 75 in Collier to Lee counties will begin earlier, according to Gov. Ron. DeSantis.

This week the governor announced via social media that $578 million from the Moving Florida Forward Initiative is being dedicated to congestion relief on I-75 from Golden Gate Parkway in Collier County to Corkscrew Road in Lee County.

The project, which will be completed 10 years ahead of schedule, will widen I-75 from 6 to 8 lanes to reduce travel times by an estimated 47% and improve traffic operations. The posting also said that the project will "enhance the safety and quality of life for communities in Southwest Florida."

The Florida Department of Transportation began a development and environment study of the project in July. Construction was advanced by a year and is expected to start in 2026.

