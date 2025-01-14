Closure will take Kings Highway to one lane for streetlight work

Kings Highway between Harborview Road and Westchester Boulevard in Charlotte County will shift to one lane between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday this week for converting older streetlights to LED-type devices.

Advanced warning signs and detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area.

Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones.

