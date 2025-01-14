© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Closure will take Kings Highway to one lane for streetlight work

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 14, 2025 at 11:40 AM EST
File

Kings Highway between Harborview Road and Westchester Boulevard in Charlotte County will shift to one lane between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday this week for converting older streetlights to LED-type devices.

Advanced warning signs and detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area.

Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation GovernmentWGCU NewsRoadsCharlotte County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff