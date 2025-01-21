Public hearing scheduled Jan. 28 for Burnt Store Road PD&E Study

Online and in-person public hearings will be held Jan. 28 by the Florida Department of Transportation for the Burnt Store Road Project Development and Environment Study.

The area to be affected runs from Van Buren Parkway in Lee County to the Charlotte County Line.

This study will evaluate and document the benefits, costs, and impacts of widening Burnt Store Road from the existing two-lane undivided roadway to four lanes, while accommodating a typical section expandable to six lanes to address the deficient operational capacity and future travel demand projected as a result of area-wide population and employment growth. Also evaluated was the addition of paved shoulders/marked bicycle lanes and shared use paths.

This hearing is being conducted to present the preferred alternative and all analysis to date, as well as to give interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the location, conceptual design, and social, economic, and environmental effects of the proposed improvements. You can participate live online or in-person. The information presented during either format will be the same and all attendees will have opportunity to comment.

There will be a live, online segment with information on how to submit comments at 5:45 p.m. and a presentation and comment period following at 6 p.m. Register in advance at h ttps://tinyurl.com/BurntStoreRdPH. A review the materials on project webpage is available at https://www.swflroads.com/project/436928-1

An in-person event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cape Coral Technical College, 360 Santa Barbara Boulevard North, Cape Coral.

For those unable to attend the hearing, comments can also be provided through the project webpage https://www.swflroads.com/project/436928-1 or by email Steven.Andrews@dot.state.fl.us or by mail to FDOT District One, Attn: Steven A. Andrews, Project Manager, MS 1-40, 801 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, Fl., 33830.

While comments about the project are accepted at any time, they must be received or postmarked by February 7, 2025, to be included in the formal hearing record. All comments are weighted equally. Questions can be answered by calling Steven A. Andrews at (863) 519-2270.

A summary of the hearing will be available on the webpage approximately 30 days following the close of the comment period.

Project documents will be available for public viewing from January 7 to February 7 at Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Boulevard North, Cape Coral, and at FDOT District One, Southwest Area Office, 10041 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, (by appointment only). They will also be available on the project webpage.

