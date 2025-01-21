Southwest Florida International Airport reports record-breaking December and year-end traffic

Southwest Florida International Airport turned in a record-setting year for passenger traffic in 2024 with nearly three-quarters of a million more people filing through the Lee County air travel site.

“December 2024 was the busiest December in the 42-year history of the airport and we finished the year with a record-breaking 11,028,182 passengers, which was a 6.6 percent increase compared to the previous record set in 2022,” said Steven Hennigan, C.M., A.C.E., executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority. “We appreciate all our employees, airlines and airport business partners who support the traveling public every day and thank our passengers for continuing to choose RSW as their preferred airport.”

That increased passenger traffic was also reflected during December when 1,121,793 passengers traveled through RSW. This was an increase of 2.5 percent compared to December 2023. Year-to-date, passenger traffic was up 9.5 percent.

The traffic leader in December was Delta with 212,801 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (171,903), United (164,722), American (147,042) and JetBlue (110,179). Southwest Florida International Airport had 10,362 aircraft operations, an increase of 5 percent compared to December 2023.

Page Field saw 11,109 operations, which was a 24 percent decrease compared to December 2023.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 11 million passengers in 2024 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. Page Field provides services to general and business aviation and accommodated more than 169,000 aircraft operations in 2024. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.