Burnt Store Isles Lock widening started, work set to run to June

Work on the Burnt Store Isles widening project started on Jan. 17 with the project expected to run to June 2.

Punta Gorda officials said that the contractor is currently mobilizing equipment and materials to the staging area with work on turning soil as early as February 3.

The Burnt Store Isles Lock passage will provide 40 feet of travel through the lock and allow a fully assembled and loaded barge to access the canals for seawall repairs.

This designated project is on the five-year citywide master plan, and ensures infrastructure is in place to meet projected growth demands.

As a precaution, be aware the contractor will be on site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The lock will be open to traffic from noon to 1 p.m. during the work days of this project.

