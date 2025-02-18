Improvement planned for several Lee County roads, Cape Coral span

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on improving the county’s transportation network on Tuesday.

The projects included:

Six Mile Cypress and Daniels Parkway

Voted to award a low-bid, $2 million contract to Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC, to improve and expand the intersection of Six Mile Cypress Parkway and Daniels Parkway. The project will repurpose a northbound left turn lane into an additional northbound through lane on Six Mile Cypress Parkway through the intersection with Daniels and extend the southbound left turn lanes from Six Mile on to Daniels eastbound. The project is aimed at creating additional capacity to enhance the operations of the intersection.

The project also includes resurfacing, road markings, curbing, drainage, traffic signal work, sod and more.

The work is expected to begin in late March after the completion of the Minnesota Twins Spring Training activities. The project will include daytime and nighttime work with required lane closures at various times. The Lee County Road Watch will include more specifics related to lane closures as the project nears.

Three Oaks Parkway Extension North

Award a low-bid, $39.7 million contract to EHC, Inc. to construct the final phase of the Three Oaks Parkway Extension North project, which includes widening Daniels Parkway to eight lanes at the intersection with Three Oaks.

The project also includes widening Fiddlesticks Boulevard south of Daniels and resurfacing Three Oaks Parkway from Alico Road to Fiddlesticks Canal, as well as necessary water and sewer relocations.

Construction on this project is estimated to begin in March with completion scheduled in three years. The Contractor will be required to maintain six lanes of traffic on Daniels Parkway throughout the construction project with only intermittent, nighttime lane closures, when necessary.

Cape Coral Bridge

Voted to use the Design-Bid-Build approach for the construction of the planned Cape Coral Bridge replacement project. In April 2022, the contract for the Cape Coral Bridge Project Development & Environmental and design services was awarded to Kisinger Campo & Associates Corp. Included in the award of the contract was the expectation that once the project design reached 60%, the Board would decide whether to opt for Design-Build or a Design-Bid-Build delivery method.

The spans of the Cape Coral Bridge were built in 1963 and 1989. The project is planned to replace both two-lane bridges with two, three-lane bridges to increase capacity between Cape Coral and South Fort Myers. The improvement will incorporate wider shoulders, lighting, and a shared use path on both spans to improve traffic flow and safety for all users of the roadway network.

Staff recommended the Design-Bid-Build method due to the size of the project in accordance with guidance from the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Transportation Builders Association. The Cape Coral Bridge project is estimated to cost about $360 million with construction scheduled to begin in late 2026.

