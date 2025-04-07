Diving operations will close the W.P. Franklin lock along the Caloosahatchee River on Tuesday

The W.P. Franklin Lock on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva will be temporarily closed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the lock, said the closure will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for diving operations.

Normal operating hours for the lock are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last lockage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The W. P. Franklin Lock and Dam is approximately 33 miles upstream of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

The Corps constructed and currently manages five locks along the 152-mile Okeechobee Waterway. W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam were constructed in 1965 for flood control, water control, prevention of salt-water intrusion, and navigation purposes.

Approximately 15,000 vessels lock through annually; of these about 97% are recreational vessels.

Some 13,000 tons of manufactured goods, equipment, crude materials, food, and petroleum products are locked annually.

