Big Cypress National Preserve issues temporary trail closure

A temporary trail closure in the Big Cypress National Preserve is in effect after the discovery of a nearly 350-acre fire east of State Road 29 and north of Deep Lake.

The temporary closures include the Deep Lake Trail (including trail head) and the Fire Prairie Trail. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

The fire was reported Saturday on the western perimeter of the preserve and is currently estimated to be about 340 acres in size. South Florida Fire & Aviation resources are on scene and engaged in fire suppression activities throughout the day.

The Deep Fire is currently 100% contained. Crews will continue to monitor the fire over the next couple of days.

Big Cypress National Preserve has issued a temporary trail closure to promote visitor safety during current wildfire activity effective immediately.

The following adjacent areas will remain open:



Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

The public will be advised of the termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas. For additional updates and closures, please visit nps.gov/bicy for park alerts or fire updates.

